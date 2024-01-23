'PM told me separately...': What happened when Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj broke Modi's 11-day fast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast after 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla on Monday. Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, who broke PM Modi's fast, said that he was supposed to offer him honey with a few drops of lemon juice in water. "But he (Prime Minister) told me separately to offer him 'charnamrit' of Bhagwan Sri Ram," he said while speaking to news agency ANI. "So, we made changes. I felt a motherly love at that time and I felt as if I am offering it to my son and breaking his fast."

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj says, "...We were supposed to offer him honey with a few drops of lemon juice in water...But he told me separately to offer him 'charnamrit' of Bhagwan Sri Ram. So, we made changes...I felt a motherly love at that… https://t.co/1SqbPRUtNp pic.twitter.com/dOFV3w1SqU — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Prime Minister Modi was on an 11-day fast for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On January 12, he started the special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlalla. During these days, he slept on the floor and took only coconut water. PM Modi also visited several temples which had some connections with Lord Ram.

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir entry reopens after darshan paused due to huge rush

On Monday, after the consecration ceremony, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said after consulting all sadhus saints, he asked the Prime Minister to fast for three days. But the PM, he said, fasted for 11 days. Swami said that the PM was asked to sleep on the floor for three days but he slept on the floor for 11 days.

Praising the Prime Minister, Swami said: "It’s rare to find such spiritual depth and dedication in a national leader."

PM Modi's ritual began from Nashik, where he visited the Kalaram Temple in the Panchwati area. He then visited Lepakshi Temple in Andhra Pradesh, Shri Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur, the Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam in Trichy, Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, and Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu.

During his address after the consecration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said that in his 11-day fast and ritual, he attempted to touch places where Shri Ram once walked. Mentioning Panhwati Dham in Nashik, Thriprayar Temple in Kerala, Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh, Shri Ranganathswamy Temple in Srirangam, Shri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the journey from the sea to river Sarayu.

"From the sea to the Saryu river, the same festive spirit of Ram's name is prevalent everywhere," he continued, "Lord Ram is connected to every particle of the soul of India. Ram resides in the hearts of Indians."