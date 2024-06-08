Police Chief calls for tough action to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir

In a bid to uphold the peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police RR Swain has urged law enforcement agencies to take a firm stance against disruptive elements. Swain emphasised the necessity of ensuring peace in the region to pave the way for elections and to enable citizens to vote without fear.

During a public darbar held in Pulwama district, Swain addressed the media, stating, "When there will be peace, elections can take place and, when there is no fear, then only people can vote without fear. That's the atmosphere we want to maintain. Sometimes, we have to face brickbats as well (while doing so)."

Highlighting the importance of maintaining peaceful streets, Swain reflected upon the role of the police in enforcing the law. He expressed satisfaction over the recent Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, commending the peaceful conduct and significant voter turnout.

Regarding the presence of terrorists in the region, Swain noted a decline in the number of local militants, attributing it to community efforts in preventing local youth from joining terrorist groups. However, he highlighted the continued threat posed by foreign terrorists, numbering between 70 to 80 in the Union Territory.

Swain warned about the activities of foreign terrorists, emphasizing their tendency to bring weapons and explosives into the region. He pointed out the support some locals provide to these foreign elements, necessitating action to ensure the safety of the population.

As efforts continue to address the challenges posed by terrorism, Swain stressed upon the importance of maintaining a secure environment in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the need for vigilance and resolute action against those seeking to disrupt the peace.

(with inputs from PTI)

