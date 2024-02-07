Poonam Pandey not considered for govt's cervical cancer awareness campaign ambassador: Report

Actor Poonam Pandey is not being considered as the brand ambassador of the government's national campaign to spread awareness on cervical cancer, health ministry officials told news agency PTI on Wednesday. Earlier, it was reported that Pandey was likely to be the face of the campaign, and she and her team were in talks with ministry officials.

On February 2, Poonam Pandey's team staged a death stunt for what they said creating "critical awareness" about cervical cancer. Her team, in a detailed statement, said the actor had died of cervical cancer. But a day later, the 32-year-old actor put out a video, saying she was alive.

In a video, Pandey said, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all ' I am here, alive." "Cervical cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease," she said.

"Unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer."

Pandey's stunt came just a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her interim budget speech said the government will encourage vaccination of girls in the age group of 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer.

The Union health ministry had last month said it was closely monitoring the incidence of cervical cancer in the country and is in regular touch with states and various health departments on this.

In June 2022, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization recommended the introduction of HPV vaccine in the universal immunisation with "a one-time catch-up for 9-14-year-old adolescent girls followed with routine introduction at nine years", the Rajya Sabha was told in March.

India is home to about 16 per cent of the world's women, but accounts for about a quarter of all cervical cancer incidence and nearly a third of global cervical cancer deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)