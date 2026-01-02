PRAGATI mechanism driving faster infra rollout, says Cabinet Secretary Somnathan

Cabinet Secretary TV Somnathan underscored the impact of the PRAGATI mechanism in expediting infrastructure development and addressing chronic issues of time and cost overruns in public projects.

Speaking to the media, he emphasised how the platform has become instrumental in ensuring timely execution and better coordination with states.

Somnathan pointed out that capital expenditure has risen sharply — by 3.6 times — from ₹4.26 lakh crore to ₹15.53 lakh crore over the past decade. Despite this, he acknowledged that delays and inefficiencies have historically plagued India’s public infrastructure and welfare schemes, making effective implementation crucial.

Since its inception, over 3,300 projects worth ₹85 lakh crore have been reviewed under PRAGATI, including 382 key infrastructure projects spanning roads, highways, and railways, he added. Notable examples include the Navi Mumbai airport, approved in 2007, and the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge over the Brahmaputra, approved in 1997 — both significantly expedited through PRAGATI interventions.

The mechanism has also addressed 61 major government schemes and grievances across 36 sectors, covering initiatives such as the PM Awas Yojana and the PM Swanidhi scheme. These reviews are conducted directly by the Prime Minister, in coordination with chief secretaries of states and top officials from central ministries, enabling swift resolution of project-specific hurdles and accelerating delivery on the ground.