Prashant Kishor's 'wasteful opportunities' jibe at Nitish Kumar: 'He has been in power for 20 years, but all he cared about was...'

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his former mentor, of failing to bring significant benefits to the state, despite the BJP relying on him to maintain power at the Centre.

Kishor claimed that JD(U) leader was more concerned with his party's share in the Union council of ministers and using his influence with the BJP to deal with opponents at the state level, rather than using his position to boost industrial development in Bihar.

"People are talking about special status for Bihar. I ask why Nitish Kumar could not press for the restoration of 20 sugar mills that have been moribund for years? He has been in power for nearly 20 years which shall be remembered for wasted opportunities," the IPAC founder said.

He made these remarks after an event for the 'Jan Suraaj' campaign, which he started nearly two years ago and is set to become a political party on October 2.

Kishor further claimed that after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar was in a strong position. The BJP, lacking a majority, relied heavily on allies like the JD(U) and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu's TDP.

"But all Nitish Kumar cared about was how many ministry positions his party would get," he said, indirectly referring to Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who was recently removed from his role as state BJP president. "He even used his influence to target those in the BJP he disliked."

The former poll strategist stated that 'Jan Suraaj' will contest the Bihar assembly elections next year without forming any alliances.

"We will win. The people of Bihar are fed up with the vicious cycle they have been forced into by Nitish, BJP and the RJD, which is currently in the opposition but has had short-lived alliances with the JD(U). On October 2, 1 crore people will together float the new party. It will be for the first time in history that a party will be founded by so many people," claimed Kishor.

He dismissed concerns about the lack of a solid caste base, noting that several candidates supported by Jan Suraaj have won in recent state legislature by-polls.