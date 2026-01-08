Pratik Jain under ED lens: Why the I-PAC co-founder is being probed in coal scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at 10 premises linked to election management firm I-PAC across Kolkata and Delhi. I-PAC, founded by election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, is currently managing the Trinamool Congress’ election campaign in West Bengal, which goes to the polls later this year.

In a statement, the ED said, "ED Headquarters Unit is conducting search action at 10 premises (6 in West Bengal and 4 in Delhi) under PMLA in connection with coal smuggling syndicate led by Anup Majee used to steal and illegally excavate coal from ECL leasehold areas of West Bengal. The search action was undertaken in a peaceful manner till the arrival of Chief Minister of West Bengal along with Police personnel and Officers of West Bengal administration who forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidences in 2 of the premises."

Who is Pratik Jain?

Pratik Jain is a political consultant and co-founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a key player in electoral strategy for several parties. An IIT Bombay graduate in metallurgical engineering, Jain previously worked at Deloitte before joining Citizens for Accountable Governance — an organisation that later evolved into I-PAC. He currently heads the IT cell of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

What triggered the ED action?

On January 8, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 10 locations linked to Jain and I-PAC, including the firm’s office in Salt Lake and Jain’s residence in Kolkata. The agency is probing alleged money laundering tied to illegal coal smuggling in West Bengal, focusing on suspected cash and hawala transactions.

What happened during the raids?

The operation, which began around 7 am, was backed by central paramilitary forces. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to Jain’s residence during the searches, alleging that the ED attempted to seize confidential TMC documents, including data on party candidates. She accused the BJP of using central agencies to weaken the TMC, claiming, “They are confiscating my party’s documents and hard disks.”

What is the ED’s response?

Dismissing allegations of political bias, the ED clarified that the searches were "evidence-based" and had no connection to any election. It also denied targeting any political party office.

What is I-PAC’s role in politics?

Founded in 2015 by Jain, Vinesh Chandel, and Rishi Raj Singh, I-PAC provides political strategy, IT, media, and organisational support to various parties, including the TMC in West Bengal. Its influence in Indian politics has grown significantly over the last decade.