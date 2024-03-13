scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

'Present govt remains': Anurag Thakur says Cabinet meets will continue till May 31

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections in the coming days.

As per the Constitution, the Union Cabinet recommends dissolution of the Lok Sabha to the President after the declaration of the election results.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said there was no convention of not having cabinet meetings after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

"The model code of conduct does not stop cabinet meetings from taking place. The government is continuous," Thakur said responding to questions on whether the meeting on Wednesday was the last for the present government.

He asserted that there was no convention of not having cabinet meeting after announcement of the Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission. "Government is in continuity, cabinet meetings will continue even during model code of conduct. The government will function till May 31, so there will be no bar on Cabinet meetings and Cabinet briefings," Thakur said.

"Decisions of public importance are to be take. Till the time a new government comes, the present government remains," the minister said.

As per the Constitution, the Union Cabinet recommends dissolution of the Lok Sabha to the President after the declaration of the election results.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections in the coming days. 

Published on: Mar 13, 2024, 6:47 PM IST
