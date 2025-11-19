Preserving history, powering tourism: 350-year-old Rajgarh Palace reopens as The Oberoi Khajuraho

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace in Khajuraho, a 350-year-old heritage property restored and reopened by The Oberoi Group. The event marked a major addition to the state's luxury tourism circuit.

"The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace reflects the rich heritage of Madhya Pradesh while providing world-class hospitality. It is a remarkable addition to the state’s tourism landscape," the chief minister said at the inauguration.

Located atop the scenic Maniyagarh Hills, the palace has been restored to showcase Bundelkhand's princely grandeur. The property offers 50 suites with private terraces, dining that highlights regional and global cuisines, a spa drawing on traditional healing practices, and an infinity pool with panoramic views.

'A landmark in restoration'

Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, said, "We are privileged to have the Chief Minister inaugurate The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace. Beyond preserving history, the palace invites guests to immerse themselves in the beauty, heritage, and cultural richness of Madhya Pradesh."

Vikram Oberoi, Chief Executive Officer of The Oberoi Group, called the opening "a landmark in restoration." He said, "We are confident that The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace will encourage a new set of travellers to visit Khajuraho and experience its world-famous temples, explore nature and wildlife at the Panna Tiger Reserve and embrace the unique cultural tapestry of the region."

The CEO further said that tourism is recognised for its ability to generate employment - "we are happy to support this important initiative with the opening of The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace."

Celebrating Madhya Pradesh's heritage

Dating back over 350 years, the palace has been restored to reflect the state's architectural and cultural legacy. It combines traditional Bundelkhand design elements with contemporary interiors and sustainability features. The Oberoi Group said the project "celebrates history, luxury, and the timeless charm of Madhya Pradesh."

Khajuraho, located in the heart of the state, is known for its UNESCO World Heritage temples and proximity to the Panna National Park, home to tigers and rich biodiversity. The new property aims to strengthen Khajuraho's position as a key destination for cultural and experiential tourism.