Independence Day: 'India is among fastest-growing economies, poverty has declined,' says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that India is among the fastest-growing economies in the world with an average annual growth of 8% between 2021 and 2024. "This has not only given more money in the hands of people but there has been a huge decline in the number of people living below the poverty line as well," the President said in her address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

In her address, the President touched upon a host of initiatives launched by the central government to help the marginalised section. She said as for those who continue to suffer from poverty, all efforts are being made not only to provide a helping hand to them, but also to bring them out of it. For example, she added, the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, launched in the initial phase of Covid-19, continues to provide free ration to about 80 crore people, which also ensures that those who have recently come out of poverty are not forced back into it.

"It is a matter of pride for all that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, and we are also poised to become one of the top three economies soon," the President said, adding that this has been made possible only by hard work of farmers and workers, by the farsightedness of planners and wealth-creators, and by the visionary leadership.

President Murmu also spoke on farmers, who she said have ensured that agricultural production continues to beat expectations. They have contributed immensely to making India self-reliant in agriculture and feed our people, she added.

"Infrastructure has received a boost in recent years. Strategic planning and effective institutions have helped expand the network of roads and highways, railways as well as ports. Considering the great potential of futuristic technology, the Government has vigorously promoted a range of sectors, such as semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence, while also creating an ideal ecosystem for startups which will propel their growth."

"It has made India an even more attractive investment destination. With greater transparency, the banking and financial sector has become much more efficient. All of these factors have set the stage for the next generation of economic reforms and economic growth that will catapult India among the developed nations," the President said.