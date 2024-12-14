Prime Minister Modi to address Lok Sabha as debate on constitution concludes today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha today, wrapping up a two-day debate titled “Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India.” The discussions, which commenced with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s opening remarks, featured heated exchanges between members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition.

The first day of the debate was marked by intense verbal clashes, with Singh accusing the Congress party of placing its quest for power above constitutional principles. He asserted that the Congress has historically failed to respect the autonomy of institutions and has frequently amended the Constitution with "malicious intent."

Singh further alleged that the Congress has attempted to "hijack and appropriate" the narrative surrounding the Constitution's formation. He cited historical instances, including the imposition of the Emergency, the dismissal of state governments, and the supersession of Supreme Court judges, to illustrate the Congress's alleged disregard for constitutional integrity.

In a pointed remark directed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Singh noted, “Congress leaders roam around with a copy of the Constitution in their pockets,” suggesting a superficial understanding of its significance. He hailed the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as a pivotal moment in reaffirming the Constitution's applicability across India, a statement that drew enthusiastic support from NDA members.

Priyanka Gandhi responds

The Opposition responded robustly, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivering her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha. She accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution and fostering crony capitalism. Referring to the Constitution as "Bharat ka Samvidhan" (India's Constitution), she claimed that the BJP would have altered it had they not faced setbacks in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi highlighted various issues, including bribery allegations against the Adani Group, violence against women, unrest in Manipur, and the need for a caste census. “The BJP chants 'Constitution, Constitution' because they know the people of this country will keep it alive and protect it,” she declared.

In response to the BJP's critiques regarding the Emergency, Gandhi urged the party to learn from past mistakes and apologise. She also accused the BJP of using financial influence to topple opposition-led governments, citing incidents in Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav claimed the government is marginalising minorities, particularly Muslims, by infringing upon their rights and properties. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, addressing the House for the first time since her expulsion, accused the Modi administration of "bleeding the Constitution from a thousand cuts" and systematically dismantling democracy over the past decade.

In defence of the government, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh countered that the Congress had previously misused Article 356 to destabilise state governments and questioned its current commitment to constitutional values.