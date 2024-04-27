Priyanka Gandhi warns BJP will change Constitution if it returns to power, calls PM Modi a ‘mehengai’ man

In a fiery address on Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that its top echelons are concealing intentions to alter the Constitution should they secure power once more.

Addressing a public gathering at Dharampur village in the tribal-dominated Valsad district, Priyanka Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding him a "mehengai" (inflation) man amidst rising price concerns.

"BJP leaders and candidates are saying that they will change the Constitution. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is denying it. This is their tactic," asserted Gandhi, as she voiced her apprehensions over the BJP's purported strategy.

The Congress leader warned, "First, they will always deny what they want to do. But after coming to power, they will implement it. They want to change the Constitution to weaken the common people and deprive them of their rights given in our Constitution."

Accompanying her critique was a portrayal of PM Modi as a political figure akin to "Superman" during elections, yet failing to alleviate the economic burdens faced by the populace. "BJP leaders project the prime minister as powerful and say that ‘chutki bajake ladai rukva dete hai (he can stop the war – Russia-Ukraine – with the snap of fingers)’. Then why is he unable to remove poverty just like that," she questioned.

Gandhi further highlighted the plight of tribal communities, particularly in Gujarat, emphasising issues such as inflation, unemployment, land loss, and violence against women. She asserted that the Congress's manifesto addresses these concerns, promising initiatives like an urban employment scheme mirroring MGNREGA, and vowed to tackle the nation's job deficit by filling approximately 30 lakh government job vacancies.

Taking aim at PM Modi's recent rhetoric on wealth redistribution, Gandhi dismissed his claims as fearmongering tactics, questioning their feasibility and accusing him of diverting attention from pressing issues such as education, healthcare, and inflation.

The Congress leader urged voters to hold PM Modi accountable for his actions, particularly during his visits to Valsad, where she demanded an apology for his alleged deceitfulness. "He is the first PM of our country who speaks lies in such a manner. He abused our entire family, be it my mother, grandmother, grandfather, brother (Rahul Gandhi), and my husband. But, we never cared," she asserted.

The Valsad constituency is set to witness a showdown between Congress' Anant Patel and BJP's Dhaval Patel as part of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat up for grabs in the third phase of general elections on May 7, the political battleground is poised for intense competition, following the BJP's historic clean sweep in the state in both the 2014 and 2019 polls.