The government has said Pakistan is indulging in psychological warfare to instill fear in Indians. Many social media users have fallen to such disinformation, the result of coordinated efforts from Pakistan. It cited the examples of a drone attack in Jalandhar, a missile attack by Pakistan, attack in Amritsar, as well as banning entry into airports.

“A barrage of coordinated disinformation has been carried out by certain social media handles in general and mainstream media in particular in Pakistan with the sole objective to instil fear among the Indian masses. This psychological warfare has been actively debunked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) for the last few weeks. In addition, Indian media and social media users have been falling for misinformation. The fact-check unit of PIB put the record straight and debunked misinformation, disinformation and outright lies,” said PIB in a statement.

It cited the example of a drone attack video in Jalandhar that swiftly went viral. It was found that the video was that of a farm fire.

Drone Attack in Jalandhar⁉️



This drone strike video from #Jalandhar is widely circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck



* This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later.



* Do not share this video. See the… pic.twitter.com/IRBjq2KOTQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

In yet another video, it was claimed that the Pakistani army destroyed an Indian post. It was found to be staged and there is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion" in the Indian army.

🚨 Staged Video Alert 🚨



Fake video is being circulated by Pakistani handles alleging that an Indian Post was destroyed by the #Pakistani Army



🔍 #PIBFactCheck:



✅ The claim is completely false, and the video is staged



❌ There is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion" in the… pic.twitter.com/959rc9OrTH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

An old video from an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon from 2020 was repurposed to show that Pakistan launched a missile attack on India.

An #old video is being shared on #SocialMedia with the claim that #Pakistan has launched a missile attack on India in retaliation. #PIBFactCheck



✅ The video being shared is of the explosive attack that took place in Beirut, Lebanon in the year 2020



✅ Don't fall for the… pic.twitter.com/G8nIIdn6FG — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

No fidayeen or suicide attack occurred on any army cantonment, it said. Pakistan spread disinformation about a fidayeen attack on an army brigade in Rajouri.

🚨 #Fake_news is circulating about a "fidayeen" attack on an Army brigade in #Rajouri, #Jammu and #Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck:



▶️ No such #fidayeen or suicide attack has occurred on any army cantt.



⚠️ Do not fall for these false claims intended to #mislead and cause confusion. pic.twitter.com/x8Az5tigUO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

A letter from Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Gen VK Narayan was being circulated regarding military preparedness to the Army officer of Northern Command. Narayan is not the CoAS and the letter was found to be fake.

A letter is being shared on Social Media claiming that Chief of the Army Staff Gen V.K. Narayan has sent a confidential letter regarding military preparedness to the Army officer of Northern Command. #PIBFactCheck



✅ This letter is completely Fake.



✅ Gen. V.K. Narayan is… pic.twitter.com/OvDxaql3kz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

A social media post stated that the Indian military used Ambala Airbase to attack Amritsar and its own citizens, which was found to be completely baseless.

A social media post falsely claims that the Indian military used Ambala Airbase to attack #Amritsar and its own citizens.



🔍 #PIBFactCheck:



✅ This claim is completely baseless and part of a concerted misinformation campaign.



Read more about #Pakistan attack on Amritsar👇… pic.twitter.com/C2NnXPjkgF Advertisement May 8, 2025

Unlike the disinformation spread on social media, entry into airports has not been banned across India, and no such decision was taken by the government.