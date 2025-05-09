India-Pakistan clash latest: India's air defence system foils another drone attack bid on BSF's Ramgarh camp

The Indian air defence system thwarted another drone attack attempt by the Pakistani military on the BSF camp in Jaisalmer's Ramgarh. Pakistan attempted a drone attack on the BSF camp from 04:30 am to 05:30 am on Friday.

The Indian air defence system intercepted multiple drones in Jaisalmer. Explosions were reported across Jaisalmer as Pakistan Army launched drones and missiles at military targets in Rajasthan, Punjab, as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, locals in Jaisalmer told news agency ANI that there is peace and no fear among the people. One of the locals said that they heard the explosions, but none of them happened on the land.

"All the Pakistani drones were neutralised...There is peace and no fear among the people. We are with the Indian Air Force and Army. We heard the explosions, but none of the explosions happened on land," a local told the news agency.

Another local said that all the drones were destroyed in the air by the Indian air defence system.

"The indian air defence system destroyed all the drones in the air...India is many times stronger than Pakistan...We are happy. Pakistan will always face failure," the local said.

The Indian Army air defence units neutralised more than 50 drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation in Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota and Pathankot.

The operation involved extensive use of L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems and other advanced counter-UAS equipment to counter aerial threats.

The attacks by Pakistan Army using drones and missiles are a part of their bid to retaliate against India following Operation Sindoor. On the intervening night of May 6-7, the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes against terror camps and related infrastructure in 9 locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the codename Operation Sindoor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told MPs at the all-party meeting that over 100 terrorists were killed as part of Operation Sindoor.