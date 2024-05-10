'Pulwama, Balakot, Ram Mandir having no effect...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says 2024 Lok Sabha polls no cakewalk for PM

West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that several of Modi’s erstwhile successful campaign elements seem to be losing their vigor in the current Lok Sabha Elections. Firstly, there is no significant incident similar to Pulwama to rally the public's sentiment. Secondly, the fervor of ultra-nationalism, which once played a crucial role in Modi's popularity, seems to be receding.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Chowdhury also mentioned that issues that were once expected to be major rallying points, like the Ram Mandir conflict, are seeing little to no resonance with the voters, even in regions where they were expected to hold sway, such as the Hindi belt.

According to him, the dynamics of the national political scene are rapidly evolving. He strongly believes that the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is waning across the country, suggesting a shift in political tides.

As per Chowdhury, the Modi Wave is no longer the potent force it once was. As the days pass and each phase of the elections unrolls, Chowdhury confidently states, the position of Modi is being increasingly questioned. "Gone are the days when Modi enjoyed unchallenged popularity," he said. As it stands, there's no certainty about the election's outcome, and it’s clear that Modi is feeling the pressure from an emboldened Opposition.

Chowdhury has been the representative for Baharampur since 1999. He's confident about winning the seat for the sixth time and doesn't see any competition.

He recently aimed a sharp taunt at Indian PM Modi over his purported nervousness after the first three phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Chowdhury said that the Modi seemed rattled by the electorate's response during the initial voting rounds, causing a deviation from his previously confident stance.



Interestingly, Chowdhury observed that Modi seemed to have ceased making declarations about the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) former target to secure a whopping tally of 400 seats in the elections.