Business Today
COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
News
India
2 pilots, engineer dead after helicopter crashes in Maharashtra's Pune district

A helicopter crash in the Pune district has left authorities fearing that two individuals may have lost their lives, according to local police reports

Pune Helicopter crash (X/@ANI) Pune Helicopter crash (X/@ANI)

At least three people were killed on Wednesday morning when a helicopter crashed and erupted in flames in the Bavdhan Budruk area of Pune district, according to local police.

The helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area of Pune district at 6:45 AM. It is unclear whether the helicopter belonged to the government or a private entity.

Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, and authorities have not confirmed whether the helicopter was a government or private aircraft. A preliminary investigation suggests that low visibility may have contributed to the crash.

"A helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area of Pune district. As per initial information, three individuals are feared dead. Identification of the helicopter is still pending as it was engulfed in flames at the time of the incident," a senior official from the Pune Police stated, as reported by news agency PTI.

This tragic event comes just weeks after a similar incident in August, when a private helicopter crashed near Paud village while traveling from Mumbai's Juhu to Hyderabad, injuring four people on board.

That helicopter, an AW 139 model, was operated by Global Vectra Aviation and carried four passengers. The injured individuals from that crash included Anand Captain, who required hospitalization, while three others—Deer Bhatia, Amardeep Singh, and SP Ram—were reported to be in stable condition.

As investigations continue into the latest crash, authorities are focusing on gathering more information about the aircraft and the victims.
 

Published on: Oct 02, 2024, 9:04 AM IST
