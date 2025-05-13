Traders in Pune boycott Turkish apples; go for produce from Himachal, Uttarakhand, Iran

In response to Turkey's support for Pakistan during recent tensions with India, traders in Pune have decided to cease purchasing Turkish apples. Instead, they are sourcing apples from Himachal, Uttarakhand, Iran, and other regions.

The boycott is expected to have a significant impact on Pune's fruit market, given Turkish apples usually contribute to a seasonal turnover ranging from ₹1,000 crores to ₹ 1,200 crores. Suyog Zende, an apple merchant at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Pune, confirmed the steep decline in demand for Turkish apples recently.

"We have decided to stop purchasing apples from Turkey and are instead opting for produce from Himachal, Uttarakhand, Iran, and other regions. This decision aligns with our patriotic duty and support for the nation," Zende told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Citing Operation Dost, he further said: "When there was an earthquake in Turkey, India was the first country to help them, but they supported Pakistan."

The move reflects a wider nationalist sentiment and a commitment to support domestic produce over imports. Consumer demand for Turkish apples has plummeted by nearly 50%, as noted by local fruit traders.

"Customers are actively avoiding Turkish produce, reinforcing the ban at the retail level," stated another trader. This trend is part of a broader movement against Turkish products, catalysed by Turkey's political stance, which has drawn criticism across India. Citizens are choosing alternatives available locally and internationally, reinforcing the boycott at markets and retail outlets.

Residents have expressed their support for this boycott, citing national security concerns. "We have plenty of apple varieties to choose from, so why should we buy from a country that has sided against us? The government should also take steps to enhance security at sensitive locations, considering recent terror attacks," remarked a Pune resident.

This action reflects a growing economic resistance against countries perceived to be unsupportive of India's national interests.The decision by traders and consumers to reject Turkish imports is both a statement of national pride and a practical response to the geopolitical climate, as the trade dynamics shift towards more supportive regions and local produce.