Shiv Sena gives 10-day ultimatum to Mumbai airport to cut ties with Turkish firm CelebiNAS over tensions with Pak

CelebiNAS Airport Services India, a Turkish company responsible for handling a majority of ground operations at Mumbai International Airport, is facing pressure from the Shiv Sena to cancel its contract in the wake of Turkey’s alleged support for Pakistan’s military actions against India. The political party’s demand follows Pakistan’s recent missile and drone activity, raising tensions between the two countries.

Shiv Sena targets CelebiNAS over Turkey’s drone supply to Pakistan

On Monday, Murji Patel, a prominent Shiv Sena leader, led a delegation to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to call for the termination of the contract with CelebiNAS Airport Services India, according to an Economic Times report.

Patel, emphasising the connection between Turkey and Pakistan in recent military confrontations, stated that Turkey has been helping Pakistan by giving them drones that attacked India.

"We will not allow any Turkish company to do business in Mumbai. We have told the CEO of MIAL that they should cancel the agreement with the Turkish company. They have assured us that they would do this within ten days," he further told ET.

Patel further made it clear that CelebiNAS's business dealings should not benefit a country aiding Pakistan. He added that they won't let the company earn money from India and then use it to help Pakistan.

Tensions rise over Turkish support to Pakistan

The call to cancel the contract stems from the growing unrest over Turkey’s alleged role in supplying drones to Pakistan, which were reportedly used in attacks against India. In the context of this heated atmosphere, Shiv Sena has intensified its political and economic protests, aiming to disrupt Turkey’s business interests in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena has given MIAL ten days to sever ties with CelebiNAS, asserting that the airport should no longer support any company linked to Pakistan’s military activities.