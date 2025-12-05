Putin in India, Russia delivers nuclear fuel for third reactor at Kudankulam plant

Russia's state-run nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has delivered the first consignment of nuclear fuel for the initial loading of the third reactor at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu. The delivery comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit, further strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Russia.

The cargo, which was delivered via a flight operated by Rosatom's Nuclear Fuel Division, contains fuel assemblies manufactured by the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant. A total of seven flights from Russia are scheduled to supply the entire reactor core, along with reserve fuel. This fuel supply is part of a contract signed in 2024, ensuring the delivery of fuel for both the third and fourth VVER-1000 reactors at the Kudankulam plant throughout their operational lives.

The Kudankulam plant is being developed with six VVER-1000 reactors, which will together have an installed capacity of 6,000 MW. The first two reactors were connected to India's power grid in 2013 and 2016, respectively, and the remaining four reactors are still under construction. According to Rosatom, significant efforts have been made during the operation of the initial two reactors to enhance their efficiency, particularly through the use of advanced nuclear fuel and extended fuel cycles.

Rosatom highlighted the strong cooperation between Russian and Indian engineers, noting that their joint efforts have played a vital role in improving the performance of the existing reactors. The successful delivery of fuel for the third reactor marks a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.