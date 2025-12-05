Putin India visit: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to State Dinner, Tharoor gets an invitation

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have been notably absent from the invitees for the state dinner organised in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening. In a surprising contrast, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has received an invitation, party sources told India Today TV.

A day after Rahul Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of breaking the tradition of inviting Opposition leaders to meet visiting delegations, the omission of both the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge from the event has attracted attention. On the other hand, the presence of MP Shashi Tharoor on the invite list suggests a selective approach by the organisers.

Government sources have refuted Rahul Gandhi's allegations, labelling them as baseless. They highlighted that since Rahul Gandhi assumed his position as Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha on 9th June 2024, he has been present during meetings with at least four visiting heads of state, including then-Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Sources further clarified that the discretion for inviting individuals outside the government rests with the visiting delegation, rather than the Ministry of External Affairs.

The state dinner is anticipated to be grand, featuring a blend of Indian and Russian culinary delights such as Kashmiri Wazwan and Russian borscht. Over 150 esteemed guests, including senior government officials, diplomats, and business leaders, are expected to attend.

The evening will be enriched with a joint military band performance, showcasing musicians from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Tri-Services Band plans to perform patriotic pieces, including "Sare Jahan se Accha" and "Qadam Qadam Badhaye Ja", adding a ceremonial touch to the microcosm of India-Russia camaraderie.

The guest list has been meticulously curated to represent diverse facets of Indian society, extending invitations to influential figures, symbolising a fusion of inclusiveness and the deep-rooted bilateral connections between India and Russia.

The dinner is not merely a social affair but a diplomatic platform designed to foster dialogue and strengthen ties between India and Russia, marking a significant step in their ongoing co-operation.