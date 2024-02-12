Qatar frees 8 Navy veterans detained on spying charges in big diplomatic win for India

In a major diplomatic breakthrough for India, 8 Indian Navy veterans who had their death sentence commuted to prison terms in Qatar have been released. Seven of them are already back in India after an 18-month jail stay in the country.

"The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals," the Foreign Ministry said.

The individuals from India, employed by the private company Al Dahra, were apprehended last August, on suspicion of espionage. In October, a Qatari court sentenced them to death, but the capital punishment was commuted to following India's diplomatic intervention.

#WATCH | Delhi: One of the Navy veterans who returned from Qatar says, "It wouldn't have been possible for us to stand here without the intervention of PM Modi. And it also happened due to the continuous efforts of the Government of India." pic.twitter.com/bcwEWvWIDK — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

The Navy veterans, back in the country, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for securing their release.

"We are very happy that we are back in India, safely. Definitely, we would like to thank PM Modi as this was only possible because of his personal intervention," said one of them.

"We waited almost for 18 months to be back in India. We are extremely grateful to the PM. It wouldn't have been possible without his personal intervention and his equation with Qatar. We are grateful to the Government of India from the bottom of our hearts for every effort that has been made and this day won't have been possible without those efforts," said another.