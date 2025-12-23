Qatar Museums and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) have signed a landmark five-year strategic partnership aimed at strengthening museum-based education initiatives in India and Qatar, with a special focus on early childhood learning and creative pedagogy.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the National Museum of Qatar in Doha by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, and Isha Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries. The collaboration will establish a series of Museum-in-Residence educational programmes designed to introduce playful, museum-led learning experiences for children while equipping educators with innovative tools and methodologies.

The partnership seeks to bring Qatar Museums’ globally recognised learning models into schools and cultural learning environments in India through NMACC, while also enabling the creation of new programmes across both countries. The initiatives will focus on nurturing creativity, curiosity, and empathy among young learners, alongside building capacity for teachers and volunteers.

Speaking at the signing, Sheikha Al Mayassa said, “Qatar Museums and NMACC share the belief that creativity and cultural exchange are key to shaping a new generation of confident, empathetic young learners. Through this collaboration, led by Ms. Isha Ambani, a legacy of our Year of Culture with India, Qatar Museums will contribute its skills and experiences to NMACC’s outstanding educational programmes, helping extend their reach into classrooms throughout India.”

In India, NMACC will work closely with Reliance Foundation to roll out the programmes across multiple regions. Specialists from Qatar Museums, including experts from Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar, will conduct masterclasses and hands-on mentoring. Each initiative will be adapted to diverse learning contexts, including schools, anganwadis, and community centres, with a focus on rural and underserved regions.

Isha Ambani said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to education and cultural exchange. “At NMACC, we are committed to bringing global ideas to India while sharing India’s rich cultural heritage with the world. Culture is where imagination begins, and education is where potential becomes real. Through this partnership, we aim to spark new forms of learning that empower every child to dream boldly and learn confidently.”

The collaboration also aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, reinforcing Qatar Museums’ broader mission to invest in human and cultural development through education-driven cultural exchange.

Maha Al Hajri, Acting Director of Dadu, said the Museum in Residence initiative enables Dadu to extend its learning philosophy beyond its walls while fostering deeper cross-cultural dialogue. The collaboration supports Qatar National Vision 2030 and reflects Qatar Museums’ focus on global education and cultural exchange. For NMACC, the partnership represents another milestone in introducing international perspectives to India’s premier cultural hub.