Rahul Gandhi answers question on marriage, says 'Ab jaldi karni padegi'

During a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing the crowd for the first time after his nomination, gracefully responded to a frequently asked question. When is he getting married? He assured that it will happen soon.

At the end of his speech, Gandhi invited his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to join him on the stage. He showed his appreciation for her efforts in the Rae Bareli campaign by placing his hand on her shoulder and affectionately touching her face.

"I am touring different parts of the country in the election and my sister is spending time here, a big thanks to her for this," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi then asked him to address a question someone from the crowd had asked. After a brief pause while he tried to recall the question, Gandhi assured that he will do it soon.

"Ab jaldi karni padegi," Gandhi said in Hindi.

In Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi is contesting from the family stronghold of Raebareli, a seat previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, who moved to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

Gandhi will compete against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. Raebareli holds significant historical importance as it was represented by Rahul Gandhi's grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and grandfather, Feroze Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha.

Voting in Rae Bareli is scheduled for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.