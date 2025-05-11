Rahul Gandhi demands House session on terror strike, Operation Sindoor, ceasefire

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has called for an immediate special session of Parliament to address India’s escalating security and diplomatic situation. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated May 10, Gandhi cited the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire announcement made by U.S. President Donald Trump as matters requiring urgent parliamentary attention.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead,” Gandhi wrote, pressing the government to ensure that the people’s representatives have a platform to respond to the unfolding crisis.

The letter landed amid heightened activity at the top levels of government. On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Modi held a high-level security meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three armed forces chiefs. The review comes in the wake of continued drone sightings over Jammu and Kashmir, despite Saturday’s ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Though the situation on the Line of Control is reported to be stable, reports claimed the meeting assessed developments overnight and considered additional measures to bolster India’s border defenses.

Advertisement

Separately, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to inaugurate the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production facility at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. The new unit in Lucknow will manufacture between 80 to 100 missiles annually, underlining India’s push to strengthen its strategic capabilities even as it navigates a delicate ceasefire.

The Defence Ministry is also likely to hold a press briefing on the security landscape post-ceasefire.

A similar top-level meeting was convened by PM Modi on Saturday, just hours before the ceasefire was declared. That session included NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and senior military leadership.

Later, Jaishankar made it clear that India’s commitment to fighting terrorism remains unchanged. “India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” he said.