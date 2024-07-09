'Rahul Gandhi should be...': Karnataka BJP MLA lands party in trouble

In a controversial statement on Monday, July 8, Karnataka BJP MLA Bharat Shetty made headlines by suggesting that Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi should be locked up and slapped inside the Parliament over his alleged anti-Hindu remarks.

Addressing the issue, Mangalore City North MLA Shetty declared, “LoP Rahul Gandhi should be locked up and slapped inside Parliament. This act will lead to the filing of seven to eight FIRs. If LoP Rahul Gandhi comes to Mangaluru city, we will arrange the same for him.”

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of holding a picture of the Hindu god Shiva, Shetty expressed, “madman does not know that if Lord Shiva opened his third eye, he (LoP) would turn into ashes. They have adopted an anti-Hindu policy. It is evident that LoP Rahul Gandhi is a madman. He thinks that Hindus will quietly listen to whatever he says about them. If he ‘barks’ in Parliament, the local leaders will start wagging their tails here.”

Emphasising BJP's duty to protect Hindu religion and institutions, Shetty warned that the Congress has begun to convey that Hindus and Hindutva are different. He said that Hindus will face danger in the future because of such leaders.

Further alleging that Rahul Gandhi changes his stance based on the region he visits, Shetty claimed, “When he comes to Gujarat, LoP Rahul Gandhi becomes an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.”

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's performance in the recent general elections, Shetty remarked, “After getting only 99 Lok Sabha seats in the general election, LoP Rahul Gandhi is claiming to have made a great achievement.”