'Rahul Gandhi spreading falsehood': 181 academicians reject claims on university head appointments

As many as 181 academicians, including vice-chancellors and former vice-chancellors, on Sunday wrote an open letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, opposing his comments that the university heads are appointed based on affiliation rather than merit. They have accused Gandhi of spreading "falsehood" regarding the appointment process for university heads and sought lawful action against him.

"We categorically and unequivocally discard such claims. The process by which Vice Chancellors are selected is characterised by stringent, transparent rigorous procedures grounded on values of meritocracy, scholarly distinction, and integrity. The selection has been completely based on academic and administrative prowess and with a vision to take Universities ahead," they said in a letter dated May 5.

The academicians said the array of academic disciplines and professional experiences represented amongst them stood as evidence of the unbiased and inclusive nature of the selection procedure. "It reflects our dedication to cultivating an atmosphere that values and promotes diversity, encourages independent thinking, and supports scholastic achievement."

"We strongly urge all individuals involved to exercise discernment in distinguishing fact from fiction, to abstain from spreading unfounded rumours, and to participate in dialogue that is well-informed, constructive, and supportive of our shared goal of creating a dynamic and inclusive educational environment," the four-page letter, which contains the names of signatories, said.

"We would like to reaffirm our steadfast dedication to the principles of meritocracy, integrity, and excellence within the realm of higher education. As a collective initiative, let us persistently strive to maximize the impact of our educational establishments as catalysts for societal change and facilitators of advancement."

The academicians said the universities in India have undergone significant transition as evident in the ascent in global rankings, prominent accreditations, world-class research and innovations, curriculum facelift narrowing the industry-academia gap, and higher placement prospects reaffirming their

commitment to academic quality and societal relevance.

"With utmost conviction, the Vice Chancellors of prestigious Universities nationwide and Academic Leaders, address and refute the baseless allegations that have recently been circulated concerning the selection process," they said, adding that Rahul Gandhi "has resorted to falsehood and has defamed the Office of the Vice Chancellors at large with the intent to derive the political mileage out of it." "It is therefore, earnestly prayed that appropriate action be taken against him forthwith in accordance with law," the letter concluded.

Reacting to the open letter, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said Rahul Gandhi had raised a very serious issue - "how people of one ideology and unqualified people are being included in the system". "If you look at the signatories - a CBI probe is underway against Mr Pathak in connection with an extortion case. Another is one Bhagawati who is the national co-convener of RSS' Swadeshi Jagran Manch. People of RSS ideology have written the letter. Many of them are unqualified. They have just one qualification - all of them are associated with RSS. After the formation of the INDIA Alliance government, the first work would be to clean this system and weed out unqualified people from the system," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.