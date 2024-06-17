Rahul Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli, Priyanka to contest from Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and Priyanka Gandhi will contest from Wayanad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Monday. Rahul Gandhi had contested from two seats, Wayanad and Rae Bareli. He won from both seats. This was the second time Rahul was elected from Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi's move to retain Rae Bareli is an attempt to revive the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh, the most crucial state as it sends 80 Lok Sabha seats.

"Rahul Gandhi won 2 Lok Sabha seats but as per the law, he has to vacate one seat. Rahul Gandhi will keep the Raebareli seat and vacate Wayanad Lok Sabha seat," Kharge said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says "Rahul Gandhi won from 2 LS seats but as per the law he has to vacate one seat. Rahul Gandhi will keep the Raebareli seat and vacate Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.." pic.twitter.com/yXdtvDMGwl — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

Rahul Gandhi defeated CPI's Annie Raja by 3.64 lakh votes in Wayanad. In Rae Bareli, he defeated BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by 3.90 lakh votes. Rae Bareli, a Gandhi family bastion, was represented by Sonia Gandhi for two decades from 2004 to 2024.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and she would not let them feel Rahul Gandhi's absence. "I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Raebareli. We will both be present in Raebareli and Wayanad."