Railways land-for-job case: Delhi court summons former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

A Delhi Court has summoned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, alongside other implicated individuals. This action follows the court's acknowledgement of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal has directed the accused to appear before the court on February 9, underlined the existence of sufficient grounds to proceed with the matter. Additionally, the judge has issued a production warrant against businessman Amit Katyal, presently in judicial custody in connection with the case.

The charge sheet includes allegations against Amit Katyal (49), described as a "close associate" of the Yadav family, railway employee Hridayanand Chaudhary, and two firms, A K Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd., with common director Shariqul Bari.

Katyal was arrested by the ED in November last year, while former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been summoned by the agency but has not yet provided testimony. However, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has deposed once before the agency and has been called upon to appear again.

Further developments are expected as the agency prepares to file supplementary chargesheets in the case.

The alleged scandal dates back to the tenure of Lalu Yadav as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. It is purported that between 2004 and 2009, individuals were appointed to Group "D" positions within various zones of the Indian Railways, allegedly in exchange for transferring their land as bribes to the family members of the then railway minister and a company named A K Infosystems Private Limited.