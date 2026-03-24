Railways makes it easier: You can now cancel your train ticket from any station

Passengers will soon be able to cancel railway tickets from any station across the country, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Tuesday. "Soon, counter tickets can now be cancelled from any railway station across the country," he said, while listing a set of reforms for the convenience of passengers. Earlier, tickets could be cancelled only at the originating station.

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The minister also said that the requirement of filing a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) for e-tickets has been removed. Refunds will now be processed automatically upon cancellation, reducing manual intervention.

The railways has also expanded flexibility for passengers after booking. Travellers can now upgrade their class of travel up to 30 minutes before departure, compared with the earlier restriction that allowed changes only before chart preparation.

The change is part of an overhaul of ticketing rules that also revises cancellation timelines, introduces tighter controls on fraudulent bookings, and expands flexibility for boarding and travel upgrades.

Vaishnaw said black marketing and misuse of the Tatkal system had been a major concern. To address this, the Railways introduced technology to detect bots and fraudulent software.

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Further technological interventions curtailed the ability of agents and touts to book tickets immediately after the Tatkal window opens, alongside the introduction of Aadhaar-based OTP verification. A detailed data analysis led to the identification and removal of nearly 3 crore fake accounts from the IRCTC system, resulting in a significant improvement in ticket availability.

Alongside enforcement measures, the Railways has revised cancellation time windows, extending them to 72, 24, and 8 hours before departure, from the earlier 48, 12, and 4-hour slabs. The changes align with a shift in reservation chart preparation, which now takes place 9 to 18 hours before departure instead of four hours earlier.

The ministry said the revised timelines will be implemented without any additional cost to passengers. Earlier chart preparation is expected to reduce uncertainty for waitlisted travellers, allow more time for alternative travel planning, and improve the utilisation of vacant berths.

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"These changes are aimed at removing incentives for last-minute speculative bookings and ensuring tickets are available to genuine passengers," Vaishnaw said.