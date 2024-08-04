Rain mayhem: 9 children killed in wall collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, second such incident in state

Nine children were killed and several others were injured when a wall collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district during a religious event. The incident took place around 8:30 am when the wall of a temple fell on children playing there and killing them while injuring others.

District collector Deepak Arya said that two of the injured are admitted in the hospital. Sagar Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat said the deceased were children aged between 10 and 15 years.

Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, announced an ex-gratia aid of Rs 4 lakh to each to families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. The CM has directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

In a similar incident on July 31, four children were killed and a woman and a child were injured when the wall of an abandoned building collapsed in Rewa district. The children were on their way back home from school when the incident occurred near a private school in Garh police station jurisdiction.

Incidents of wall collapse are being reported as Madhya Pradesh receives heavy rain. As many as 200 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this year. About 206 houses have been completely damaged and 2,403 have suffered partial damage.