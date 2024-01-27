'Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi': Daughter Aishwarya opens up on personal attacks

At the audio launch of her new film 'Lal Salaam', Aishwarya Rajinikanth opened up about recent personal attacks her superstar father on social media.

The Tamil superstar was among the celebrities who were invited for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya. The actor since then has faced backlash on social media, especially from the DMK, for his 'political position.'

When Aishwarya brought up the topic at the launch, her father was left in tears. 'Lal Salaam' is a sports drama, which will release in theatres on February 9.

"I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi."

Continuing further, "I'd like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like 'Lal Salaam'."

Aishwarya also revealed that it was initially difficult to mount this project as many producers didn't come forward to bankroll it. She also added that she didn't even think of asking her father to be part of the film. She said, "When my father heard the script, he asked me if he could do Moideen Bhai's role. I was hesitant initially. I thought, me being his daughter, I still had no right to tarnish his legacy. I never thought about him for the role until he himself suggested."

Aishwarya also thanked the people of Senji, Thiruvannamalai and Pondicherry for taking care of Rajinikanth like their own son while shooting.

Aishwarya then said that 'Lal Salaam' deals with a sensitive subject and only a man with humanity would agree to do it, while thanking her father.

The sports drama features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. For the unaware, Rajinikanth plays an extended cameo in the film. 'Lal Salaam', produced by Lyca Productions, will release in theatres on February 9.