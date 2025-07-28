Rajnath Singh rejects Trump’s mediation claims: ‘No pressure to stop Op Sindoor’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, snubbing US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims on mediation between India and Pakistan, said that there was no pressure to end Operation Sindoor. He said if Pakistan indulges in misadventure, India will resume the operation again.

"To say or believe that Operation Sindoor was stopped under any pressure is baseless and completely incorrect. India halted the operation as political and military objectives set before and during the conflict had been fully achieved," Singh said in the Lok Sabha. It was the director general of Pakistan's director general of military operation who requested his Indian counterpart to end the strikes, he said.

Singh said that the armed forces are ever vigilant to defend India’s borders and the military operation was an effective and well-coordinated strike against nine terrorist sites.

"Before executing Operation Sindoor, our forces studied every aspect and chose the option that would cause maximum damage to terrorists while ensuring no harm to innocent civilians," Singh said.

The minister said the objective of the operation was not to seize territory but to strike terrorism. He reiterated that no innocent civilian was targeted in the military strikes. Singh said Pakistan could not hit targets in India and there was no damage to any of our important assets. He added that India managed to get proof of the damages incurred in PoK and Pakistan.

"Operation Sindoor symbol of our strength... demonstrated that India will not remain silent if anyone harms its citizens," Singh said. He said India first extends a hand of friendship but also knows how to twist the wrist if any country betrays it.