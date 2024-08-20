scorecardresearch
Rajya Sabha: BJP fields Kiran Choudhary from Haryana, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan; Full list

Kiran Choudhary, a Jat leader, recently joined the BJP from Congress after differences with Bhupinder Singh Hooda.  

BJP fields Kiran Choudhary from Haryana BJP fields Kiran Choudhary from Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Rajya Sabha. The saffron party has fielded Kiran Choudhary from Haryana and George Kurian from Madhya Pradesh. Kiran Choudhary, a Jat leader, recently joined the BJP from Congress after differences with Bhupinder Singh Hooda.  

The BJP has also fielded Ravneet Singh Bittu, a minister in the Modi Cabinet, from Rajasthan. Bittu had lost the election from Ludhiana. Besides this, the saffron party has fielded senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar, Rajib Bhattacharjee from Tripura, Mission Ranjan Das and Rameswar Teli from Assam, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha, Dhairyashil Patil from Maharashtra. 

 

Published on: Aug 20, 2024, 7:05 PM IST
