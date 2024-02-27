Rajya Sabha Polls: 3 Congress candidates win from Karnataka, BJP-JDS' Kupendra Reddy loses

In the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka, all three candidates from the Congress party emerged victorious. Ajay Maken secured 47 votes, while Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar each garnered 46 votes. BJP candidate Narayana Bandage won in Karnataka while BJP-JD(S) candidate Kupendra Reddy lost.

Rajya Sabha elections | In Karnataka, all three Congress candidates Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar win with 47, 46 and 46 votes respectively. February 27, 2024

The Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka witnessed controversy as BJP Chief Whip Doddanagouda G. Patil accused MLA ST Somashekar of cross-voting for the Congress.

Patil stated that the party is deliberating on the matter and considering appropriate action against Somashekar. The biennial elections, with 56 seats at stake, were held to fill vacancies as 50 members complete their term on April 2, and six will retire on April 3.

In the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka, five candidates were in contention: Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain, and G C Chandrasekhar from the Congress, Narayana Bandage from the BJP, and Kupendra Reddy from JD(S).

The state's Congress party, with 135 MLAs, had the exact number required to secure all three seats for its candidates. The voting process took place from 9 am to 4 pm, with 214 MLAs participating in the election to fill the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka.

The Rajya Sabha polls were conducted in various states across India, with the number of seats contested in each state as follows: Uttar Pradesh (10), Maharashtra (6), Bihar (6), West Bengal (5), Madhya Pradesh (5), Gujarat (4), Karnataka (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Telangana (3), Rajasthan (3), Odisha (3), Uttarakhand (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Haryana (1), and Himachal Pradesh (1).

Story to be updated