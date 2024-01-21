Ram temple consecration: AIIMS-Delhi reverses decision to stay closed for half day after backlash

The AIIMS-Delhi has reversed its decision to stay closed for half on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram temple's consecration ceremony on Monday. The premier health institute had come under fire for its decision, with many citing trouble that the move may cause for people needing urgent treatment.

An official statement read: "The outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with appointments in order to prevent any inconvienience to them."

On Saturday, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Safdarjung Hospital announced that they would remain closed till 02:30 pm on Monday. They said all services except critical and emergency services will be closed.

The move was immediately criticised by some opposition leaders like Kapil Sibal and Sakte Gokhle.

Former Congress leader Sibal said, "AIIMS: Shuts down OPD on January 22nd until 2.30 pm. In Ram Rajya, this would have never happened!"

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale hit out at the Centre, saying there are people sleeping in the cold outside AIIMS premises waiting for an appointment. "India's largest govt hospital AIIMS Delhi will remain closed till 2:30 pm on Monday. There's literally people sleeping outside in the cold at AIIMS gates waiting for an appointment. The poor & dying can wait because priority is given to Modi's desperation for cameras and PR," Gokhale said in a post.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X, "Please don’t go into a medical emergency on 22, and if you do schedule it for post 2 pm since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram. However, I wonder if Lord Ram would agree that health services are disrupted to welcome him."