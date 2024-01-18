Ram temple consecration: PM Modi is sleeping on floor, having coconut water-only diet during 11-day ritual, say sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Friday said he was starting an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual) ahead of the grand consecration ceremony scheduled on January 22. During this 11-day ritual, the Prime Minister is sleeping on the floor and having only coconut water, sources told India Today on Thursday.

PM Modi on January 12 released a video, announcing the start of the ritual. He said he was fortunate to witness the "historic" and "auspicious" occasion of the Pran Pratishtha.

"This is a huge responsibility. As it is also said in our scriptures, we have to awaken divine consciousness in ourselves for the Yagya and worship of God. For this, fasts and strict rules have been prescribed in the scriptures, which have to be followed before consecration. Therefore, according to the guidance I have received from some pious souls and great men of the spiritual journey and according to the ‘Yama-Niyams’ suggested by them, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today," he said.

The Prime Minister is adhering to 'Yam Niyam' for 11 days and has decided to strictly follow all instructions laid down in scriptures, officials told India Today.

'Yam Niyam' spells out several austere measures, including yoga, meditation and discipline in various aspects, for its practitioners. PM Modi follows many of these disciplines, including waking up during an auspicious time before sunrise, meditation and consuming 'satvik' food, in his daily life, according to the officials.

In an emotional message, the Prime Minister noted the feeling of Ram Bhakti immersing the whole nation in the run-up to the consecration ceremony.

Calling this moment a blessing of the almighty, he said: "I am overwhelmed with emotions! For the first time in my life, I am going through such feelings, I am experiencing a different feeling of devotion. This emotional journey of my inner self is not an opportunity for expression but for experience. Even though I want to, I am not able to put into words its depth, breadth and intensity. You can also understand my situation very well."

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)