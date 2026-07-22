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Ram Temple Trust gets 5,200 applications for CEO post, defers selection by a month

Ram Temple Trust gets 5,200 applications for CEO post, defers selection by a month

The Trust said it would appoint a secretary in the meantime to ensure that expanding administrative responsibilities are handled without disruption

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 8:00 PM IST
Ram Temple Trust gets 5,200 applications for CEO post, defers selection by a monthRam Janmabhoomi Trust to take one more month to pick first CEO

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has deferred the selection of its first chief executive officer (CEO) by a month, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.  The trust has received 5,200 applications for the post. It will now appoint a secretary in the interim to meet its growing administrative needs.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the Trust's board of trustees on Wednesday, where members reviewed a range of administrative, financial and temple-related matters.

5,200 APPLICATIONS UNDER SCRUTINY

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri said the committee tasked with selecting the CEO had sought additional time because of the large number of applications received.

"We have received a total of 5,200 applications for the CEO post. Considering the volume of applications, the selection committee sought one month's additional time, which has been approved by the Trust," he said.

The Trust said it would appoint a secretary in the meantime to ensure that expanding administrative responsibilities are handled without disruption.

BOARD REVIEWS SHRAVAN ARRANGEMENTS

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The meeting also reviewed preparations for the expected increase in the number of devotees visiting the Ram Temple during the ongoing Shravan month. 

Trustees also discussed progress in filling vacant trustee positions, along with other administrative and financial matters. 

The Trust also decided to set up a permanent religious committee to oversee all religious affairs of the Ram Temple. "The committee will comprise nine saints, including five from Ayodhya and four from outside," Govind Dev Giri said.
 

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Published on: Jul 22, 2026 8:00 PM IST
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