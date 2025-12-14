'RAW-ISI romance exists only in Bollywood': Ex-spymaster on why Indian spy films get it all  wrong

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Vikram Sood has dismissed the idea of romantic or marital relationships between Indian and Pakistani intelligence officers as a cinematic myth, saying such portrayals exist only in Bollywood and have no basis in reality.

Speaking on the depiction of espionage in films, Sood contrasted Hollywood spy movies with Indian productions during an ANI podcast with Smita Prakash, arguing that Indian spy films are largely exaggerated and detached from real intelligence work. According to him, Hollywood often presents sharper and more grounded narratives, while Indian films turn espionage into glamour-driven fantasy.

“Indian spy movies are hilarious. You only see them as a comedy. They’re not serious films,” Sood said, taking a swipe at the genre’s unrealistic storytelling.

He specifically dismissed popular Indian spy films starring major actors, likening them to stylised James Bond style entertainment rather than authentic representations of intelligence operations. “That Salman Khan film is basically a Bond movie with more glamour — an ISI girl and a ridiculous story,” he remarked.

Rejecting the larger-than-life image shown in films, Sood said real intelligence officers do not look like movie stars. He added that in his entire career, he had never seen a RAW officer who looked like Shah Rukh Khan or John Abraham.

On the frequently portrayed theme of cross-border romance between RAW and ISI officers, Sood was unequivocal. “Would a RAW officer be romantically involved with an ISI officer? He’ll be shot if he does that,” he said, calling the idea completely unrealistic.

He clarified that while intelligence work can, in theory, involve professionally directed operations where relationships are used as tools, such actions are strictly controlled and not personal choices. “If it’s an operation where you are sent to suborn someone, that’s different. But doing it on your own is not allowed,” Sood explained.

Referring to the film Raazi, Sood acknowledged that intelligence-linked marriages have existed historically but maintained that the film’s portrayal was exaggerated and overly dramatic. “Marriages do take place like this. But she works, lives in a general's house. She is able to do the communication network and she is able to get documents and something else and then she's actually been married off by some her handler or something like that. I don't remember the sequence. I think it's a bit rich,” he said.

He firmly ruled out any real-life RAW operations involving romantic or marital entanglements with ISI officers as shown in movies. “There is no such operation involving RAW and ISI like what is shown in films,” he said.