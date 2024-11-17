RBI customer care receives threat call from 'Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO'

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) customer care center in Mumbai received a threatening call from a man who claimed to be the "CEO" of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials reported on Sunday.

The caller, identifying himself as the "CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba," contacted the RBI on Saturday around 10 am, demanding that a back road be blocked, claiming an electric car had broken down. The incident was quickly reported to Mumbai Police, who conducted a search but found nothing unusual. Authorities are now investigating to track down the caller.

The incident comes amid a surge of hoax threat calls in the country, particularly aimed at airlines, schools, and other institutions.

Recently, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon. An unidentified caller alerted the CISF control room, claiming that a person named Mohammad was carrying explosives on a flight from Mumbai to Azerbaijan.

Over 400 hoax threat calls have been received in recent weeks, though their frequency seems to be decreasing now. Last month, similar calls targeted multiple schools in Mumbai and Delhi, along with hotels in Tirupati. These calls led to police action but ultimately turned out to be false alarms.

The central government has announced plans to amend existing laws to tighten measures against hoax callers, especially with threats involving airlines. Authorities continue to assure the public that there is no cause for alarm, as various agencies are actively working to handle the situation.