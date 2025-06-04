A tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday claimed seven lives during celebrations organised to felicitate IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The incident occurred before the ceremony even began, as massive crowds surged to witness the team’s first-ever Indian Premier League title win in 18 years.

The deceased include two men and a woman, while several others were injured in the chaos that unfolded near the entry gates of the event venue. The stampede was reportedly triggered by overcrowding and jostling as thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers.

7 dead. Many are battling for life after a stampede due to the irresponsibility of Congress govt.



No crowd control measures. No basic arrangements. Just chaos.



While innocent people died, @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar were busy shooting reels & hogging limelight with… pic.twitter.com/IVPuQjXxcq — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) June 4, 2025

As the crowd swelled uncontrollably, police personnel attempted to manage the situation and were seen using mild force to hold back the surging fans. Visuals from the scene showed injured people being rushed to hospitals for emergency treatment.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, reacting to the incident, said: “I can’t confirm the numbers yet. I’m going to the stadium now. A lot of emotional fans. We had deployed 5,000 people too.”

The government’s plan to felicitate RCB at Vidhana Soudha after their long-awaited maiden IPL victory drew an overwhelming response from fans across the city. However, the situation spiralled out of control, raising serious questions about crowd management and event preparedness.

In view of the crowds, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has suspended services at Cubbon Park and Dr BR Ambedkar Vidhana Soudha metro stations from 4:30 pm onwards until further notice.