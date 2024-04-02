'Ready to mend our ways': Baba Ramdev tenders unconditional apology over misleading ads

Yog Guru Ramdev on Tuesday tendered unconditional apology before Supreme Court for violating the apex court's order over misleading advertisements of Patanjali's medicinal products.

Ramdev and his aide Balakrishna had been asked to appear in person before the Supreme Court over Patanjali Ayurved's "misleading advertisements". The court came down heavily on the duo for failing to obey its directives. "Be ready for action," the Supreme Court told Ramdev.

Related Articles

"You have to abide by undertaking given to court, you have broken every barrier," the court said. "If the court wishes for us to mend our ways, we will," Senior Advocate Balbir Singh for Ramdev said.

On February 27, the top court had directed the company to stop all electronic and print advertisements of its medicines giving misleading" information with immediate effect. It had also pulled up the Centre for not taking action and said they were sitting with their eyes closed. "This is very unfortunate. The government will have to take some immediate action," the bench had said.

The case began in November last year when the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), cautioned Patanjali Ayurved against making "false" and "misleading" claims in advertisements about its medicines.