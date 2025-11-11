Red Fort blast: Lal Qila metro to remain closed on Wednesday, Delhi Traffic Police closes Netaji Subhash Marg, adjoining routes

Delhi woke up tense and uneasy on Tuesday morning, a day after a powerful explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station left at least 12 people dead and more than 20 injured. The blast, which ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the historic monument, set off panic in one of the city’s busiest tourist zones.

The car went up in flames around 7 pm on Monday, triggering a chain of explosions that gutted several nearby vehicles. Locals rushed out of shops and homes as thick smoke engulfed the area. Fire tenders and police teams reached within minutes, but by then, much of the stretch around the metro station had descended into chaos.

The explosion prompted authorities to seal off the entire Red Fort area. The monument has been closed to visitors for three days, and heavy barricading has been put up across nearby markets, including Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the Lal Quila Metro Station will remain shut for another day. In a post on X, DMRC wrote, “Due to security reasons, the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12. All other stations are functional as normal.”

Service Update



Due to security reasons the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on 12th of November also.



All other stations are functional as normal.



Please follow our social media channels for further updates. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 11, 2025

Officials said the move is precautionary as security agencies and forensic teams continue combing the area. Parts of Chandni Chowk remained deserted throughout the day, with shopkeepers keeping shutters down amid the ongoing investigation.

Traffic in central Delhi was thrown out of gear on Tuesday morning as police imposed diversions and restrictions around Netaji Subhash Marg and the adjoining routes. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on X saying, “Due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both carriageways and service roads on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chhatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut. Commuters are advised to avoid the route from 6 am until further orders and take alternate roads for a smooth journey. No vehicles shall be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chhatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut on that day until clearance.”

The explosion site remained cordoned off through the day as forensic teams picked up samples and investigators scanned CCTV footage from nearby shops. Senior Delhi Police officials said the nature of the blast appears to be “high-intensity,” though confirmation will come after lab tests.

Security has been stepped up across Delhi, with checks intensified at metro stations, airports, railway stations, and bus terminals. “We’re taking no chances,” a senior police officer said, adding that patrols have been increased in sensitive zones across the city.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to join the probe soon, officials confirmed. Meanwhile, residents in Old Delhi said Monday’s blast has left them shaken. “It was a deafening sound. We thought something had fallen from the sky. Within minutes, there was fire everywhere,” said a shopkeeper near the Red Fort Metro stretch.

The area remains sealed, and police have urged commuters to avoid the Red Fort–Chandni Chowk–Daryaganj stretch until further notice.