'Remove AI video of PM Modi, his mother from social media': Patna High Court directs Congress

The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress to remove an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother that circulated on social media by the grand old party's Bihar unit.

Acting Chief Justice PB Bajantri directed the party to remove the AI-generated video from all social media platforms. The grand old party faced criticism after its Bihar unit posted an AI-generated video, which featured PM Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi.

In this video, Heeraben was seen criticising Modi over his politics in poll-bound Bihar. The Congress has been facing criticism ever since the video went viral on social media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDA allies have questioned the Congress for resorting to such "shameful" methods to target the PM. Congress, however, has reiterated that no disrespect has been shown towards PM Modi or his late mother.

On September 13, the Delhi Police registered a case against the Congress and its IT cell in connection with the video after a complaint by BJP Delhi Election Cell convenor Sanket Gupta.

The complaint describes the visuals shown in the video as being defamatory, while claiming they offended the dignity of PM Modi's mother and motherhood in general.

This, however, is not the first time that the Congress has faced criticism for targeting PM Modi and his mother. Previously, the party drew flak after a video of an unknown person at the stage of the Congress-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga went viral.

In the video, the person could be seen hurling abuses at the Prime Minister and his late mother. Modi responded sharply to the incident, saying it was "unimaginable" and "an insult to all mothers, sisters, daughters of the country".

“These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this. I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain,” he added.

He also questioned why his mother was dragged into partisan attacks when she had no connection with politics. “My mother had nothing to do with politics, so why was she abused by the RJD and Congress?” he asked.