Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka High Court grants bail to Kannada actor Darshan, 7 others

The actor was earlier lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru later he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail. The actor was earlier lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru later he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail.

The Karnataka High Court granted bail to Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renukaswamy murder case on December 13. Along with Darshan, the court also gave bail to his friend Pavithra Gowda and seven others, who are still in jail in connection with the case. 

The actor was arrested on June 11 this year for allegedly killing Renukaswamy, his fan, on June 8 for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. 

The actor was earlier lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, but when a photograph went viral showing him relaxing with some of the jail inmates, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail. 

Darshan is presently hospitalised for back pain. 

Renukaswamy murder case

On June 9, the body of 33-year-old Renukaswamy was discovered near a drain in Sumanahalli, Bengaluru, bearing multiple injuries. Investigations found that Renukaswamy was abducted from Chitradurga and allegedly tortured before his death. 

Following the discovery, four individuals surrendered to the police, claiming responsibility for the murder over a financial dispute. However, inconsistencies in their statements led authorities to suspect a larger conspiracy. 

Subsequent investigations implicated actor Darshan, his associate Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others. 

On June 11, 2024, Darshan was arrested in Mysuru and brought to Bengaluru for questioning. By June 16, all suspects were arrested and produced before the court. 

Published on: Dec 13, 2024, 4:04 PM IST
