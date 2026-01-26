Republic Day 2026: Operation Sindoor takes centerstage on Kartavya Path

India is marking its 77th Republic Day with a grand display of patriotism, marking the first Republic Day celebrations since Operation Sindoor, as the nation comes together to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its cultural legacy and military strength. The ceremonial parade at Kartavya Path reflected India’s evolving defence capabilities, technological progress and deep-rooted traditions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As the parade commenced, several elements linked to Operation Sindoor emerged as key highlights. A dramatic Sindoor formation soared over Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations, featuring a powerful mix of combat aircraft including two Rafale fighter jets, two Su-30 MKI aircraft, two MiG-29 fighters and a Jaguar. The composite formation highlighted the Indian Air Force’s operational versatility and high level of aerial coordination, eliciting enthusiastic responses from spectators as the jets roared overhead. The flypast underscored India’s advanced combat aviation capabilities and added a compelling visual spectacle to the ceremonial proceedings.

The Operation Sindoor tableau drew significant attention, symbolising the resolve and preparedness of the Indian armed forces. A powerful display of military hardware followed, with Apache and Dhruv helicopters flying overhead, alongside the formidable Bhishma and Arjun main battle tanks rolling down Kartavya Path, underlining India’s combat readiness and indigenous defence capacity.

Advertisement

VIDEO | Republic Day 2026: Drone Shakti and Integrated Operation Centre, commemorating victory during Operation Sindoor, displayed over Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/lVP7O48ToQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026

A standout moment at Kartavya Path was the Prahar formation, which featured a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter carrying the Indian Army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ flag. The formation also included the Army’s Rudra ALH-WSI attack helicopter and the Indian Air Force’s ALH Mark IV, highlighting seamless coordination among the services and the growing role of indigenous platforms in modern warfare.

VIDEO | Republic Day 2026: Over the Kartavya Path, Prahar formation comprising one Dhruv Advance Light Helicopter carrying the 'Operation Sindoor' flag of the Indian Army along with 'Rudra' ALH-WSI of the Indian and ALH Mark IV of the Indian Air Force.#RepublicDay



(Full… pic.twitter.com/wOXJIvEVph — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026

On the ground, the display of advanced weapon systems added to the spectacle. The NAG missile system and an infantry combat vehicle were showcased during the parade, reflecting India’s focus on self-reliance and technological advancement in defence manufacturing.

Advertisement

Spectators were also treated to a striking aerial display known as the ‘Dhwaj Formation’. Flying in an inverted ‘Y’ pattern, four Mi-17 1V helicopters from the 129 Helicopter Unit carried the National Ensign along with the service flags of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, symbolising unity and joint operational strength.

This year’s Republic Day Parade, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the National War Memorial, is themed around “150 Years of Vande Mataram”. The celebrations emphasise India’s progress, military prowess, cultural diversity and the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, blending tradition with technology through tableaux, cultural performances, indigenous defence systems and a grand fly-past.