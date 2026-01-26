77th Republic Day: 150 years of Vande Mataram, Operation Sindoor tableau, BrahMos roll-out and Rafales overhead

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on Monday, with President Droupadi Murmu set to preside over the grand parade from Kartavya Path. The President of the European Council Antonio Costa and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will attend as chief guests, marking a high-profile European Union presence at the ceremony.

This year's parade, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the National War Memorial, is themed around 150 years of Vande Mataram, India's progress, military strength, cultural diversity and the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. The programme will blend tradition with technology, showcasing India's armed forces, indigenous defence systems, cultural artists, tableaux and a major fly-past.

Timings and opening sequence

The parade began at 10.30 am and is expected to last around 90 minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes at the National War Memorial. President Murmu, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the traditional buggy, escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the Army's senior-most regiment. The National Flag was unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute using indigenously developed 105 mm Light Field Guns by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

Cultural lead and aerial tribute

About 100 cultural artists will lead the parade on the theme "Vividata Mein Ekta – Unity in Diversity", showcasing musical instruments from across India. Four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation, led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat, will shower flower petals. The parade will be commanded by Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, with Maj Gen Navraj Dhillon as Second-in-Command.

Gallantry awardees and EU contingent

Param Vir Chakra awardees Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, and Ashok Chakra awardees Maj Gen CA Pithawalia (Retd) and Col D Sreeram Kumar will march. The EU contingent will include four flag bearers carrying the flags of the European Union, EU Military Staff, EU Naval Force Atalanta, and EU Naval Force Aspides.

Army battle array, drones and missile systems

For the first time, the Army will present a phased Battle Array Format with aerial components, featuring key platforms from tanks and helicopters to unmanned systems. Combat support elements will include SHAKTIBAAN and DIVYASTRA with swarm drones, tethered drones and hybrid UAV ZOLT, along with loitering munitions and artillery systems including Dhanush, ATAGS, BrahMos, Akash and ABHRA MRSAM. A glass-cased Integrated Operational Centre depicting Operation Sindoor will also be showcased.

Navy, IAF and tri-services focus

The Indian Navy contingent of 144 personnel led by Lt Karan Nagyal will be followed by a tableau showing INSV Kaundinya, INS Vikrant, key warships, a submarine and the GSAT-7R satellite, along with the INSV Tarini circumnavigation route. The IAF contingent, led by Sqn Ldr Jagdesh Kumar, will sync with a fly-past of Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30 and Jaguar in "Spearhead Formation", symbolising Operation Sindoor. The Tri-Services Tableau will present "Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness".

Tableaux and public engagement

A total of 30 tableaux, 17 States/UTs and 13 Ministries, will roll out under themes "Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram" and "Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat". Around 2,500 cultural artists will perform on "Vande Mataram – The Eternal Resonance of Bharat", followed by the Combined Motorcycle Display by CRPF-SSB Dare Devils and a fly-past featuring 29 aircraft.

Special initiatives include Bharat Parv at Red Fort (Jan 26-31), free Metro and Park-and-Ride, Divyang-friendly enclosures, a Swachhata campaign, Veer Gatha 5.0 with 1.92 crore student participation, the Rashtraparv Portal, and the PM's NCC Rally on January 28.