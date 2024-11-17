Retail price of tomato has declined by 22.4% MoM on improved supplies: Govt

Retail tomato prices have dropped by 22.4% month-on-month, thanks to improved supplies across the country, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

As of November 14, the all-India average retail price for tomatoes stood at Rs 52.35 per kilogram, down from Rs 67.50 per kilogram on October 14, the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, wholesale prices at Delhi's Azadpur mandi saw a sharper decline, falling by nearly 50% to Rs 2,969 per quintal from Rs 5,883 per quintal, driven by increased tomato arrivals, it added.

Other key markets such as Pimpalgaon (Maharashtra), Madanapalle (Andhra Pradesh), and Kolar (Karnataka) also reported similar price corrections, the ministry added.

“Although arrivals have slowed at major tomato centres in Madanapalle and Kolar, prices have dropped due to the seasonal supply from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, which have helped fill gaps in national supply,” the statement explained.

Favourable weather conditions have supported both crop growth and the smooth movement of goods from farms to markets, the ministry noted.

India’s tomato production is expected to increase by 4% to 213.20 lakh tonnes in the 2023-24 season. While tomatoes are grown year-round, production varies seasonally across regions. The ministry pointed out that adverse weather events and logistical disruptions can significantly impact prices, due to the crop's perishability and high susceptibility to environmental factors.

The price spike in October was primarily due to excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. October and November are key sowing months in major tomato-producing states, and regular market supply is maintained because of the crop's short cultivation cycle and multiple harvests, the ministry said.