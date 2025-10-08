A group of 19 Members of the US Congress, led by Congresswoman Deborah Ross and Congressman Ro Khanna, has called on President Donald Trump to take immediate action to repair the strained relationship between the United States and India, urging him to reverse the administration's tariff policies.

"We write as Members of Congress representing districts with large, vibrant Indian-American communities that maintain strong familial, cultural, and economic ties to India. Recent actions by your administration have strained relations with the world's largest democracy, creating negative consequences for both countries. We urge you to take immediate steps to reset and repair this critical partnership," the lawmakers wrote in the letter to Trump.

The congressmembers pointed out that, in late August 2025, under Trump's leadership, tariffs on Indian goods were raised to as high as 50 per cent, a move that combined 25 per cent "reciprocal" tariffs with an additional 25 per cent duty in response to India's energy purchases from Russia. "These punitive measures have hurt Indian manufacturers while simultaneously raising prices for American consumers and damaging the intricate supply chains that American companies depend on to bring products to market," the letter noted.

The lawmakers also highlighted the significant economic impact of the US-India trading partnership, which supports hundreds of thousands of jobs in both countries. "American manufacturers depend on India for key inputs in sectors from semiconductors to health care, energy and more. American firms investing in India also gain access to one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, while Indian companies have invested billions of dollars here in America, helping to create new jobs and opportunities in the communities we represent," the letter read.

The congressmembers warned that the tariffs threaten these vital economic ties, raising costs for American families, undermining the global competitiveness of American companies, and stalling innovation and cooperation. They also expressed concern over the impact of these actions on India's foreign policy, noting that the tariffs have pushed the Indian government to increase its engagement with countries hostile to the United States, including China and Russia.

"This development is particularly concerning in light of India's growing importance as a stabilizing force in the Indo-Pacific through its participation in The Quad (in conjunction with the U.S., Australia, and Japan) and its indispensable role as a counterweight to China's growing assertiveness," they wrote.

More broadly, the letter added, India has become a vital partner in defense cooperation, conducting joint military exercises with US forces and working constructively with America and our allies to secure vital maritime routes. "Given the depth and breadth of U.S.–India cooperation – spanning defense, regional security, energy markets, innovation, and supply chain resilience – it is critical that our nation reaffirms its commitment to India."