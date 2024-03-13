Revolt in TMC? Mamata Banerjee's brother may contest against party candidate in Howrah

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Babun Banerjee on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the party's decision to re-nominate Prasun Banerjee from the Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Babun Banerjee, who is presently in New Delhi, said he is not happy with the selection of the candidate from the Howrah Lok Sabha seat. "Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked," he said. "I can never forget the insult that Prasun hurled at me."

A former footballer, Prasun Banerjee is a two-time Lok Sabha MP of the TMC from Howrah. Banerjee, one of the younger siblings of Mamata Banerjee, said he is a registered voter of Howrah. "I know Didi (Mamata Banerjee) would not agree with me. But if needed, I will contest as independent from Howrah Lok Sabha seat," he said.

He, however, denied speculations that he might join the BJP. "As long Mamata di is there, I would never quit the party and neither would I join any other political party. Yes as I am connected to sports, I know many BJP leaders, who too are connected with sports," he said.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has decided to cut off ties with her brother. "As people grow older, their greed also increases. There are a total of 32 people in our family. I do not consider him a member of his family. From today onwards, no one will introduce him as my brother," she said.

The chief minister said she has "completely decided to break off my ties with him". "Prasun Banerjee is an Arjuna Award winner and he is the candidate nominated by our party," she added.

TMC's strongman and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh is also upset with the party over the denial of a ticket. This time, the ruling party has fielded Partha Bhowmick. On Tuesday, Arjun Singh said he will contest elections, and the fight will be between Partha Bhowmick and Barrackpore.

Arjun Singh had won Barrackpore as BJP candidate but returned to the TMC in 2022.

