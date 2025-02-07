RG Kar case: Bengal court dismisses govt’s plea against life sentence, admits CBI’s; here’s why

The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed the West Bengal government's appeal against the life imprisonment sentence given to Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. However, the court admitted a similar plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking capital punishment for Roy, the sole convict. Both the CBI and the state government had approached the high court, seeking capital punishment for Roy.

The division bench, comprising Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Sabbar Rashidi, stated that since the CBI was the investigating and prosecuting agency, its appeal regarding the sentencing would be considered.

The state government argued that it also had the right to appeal against the trial court's sentence, claiming it was inadequate.

The case involved the rape and murder of an on-duty medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year, which led to national outrage. Roy was arrested by Kolkata Police the following day, and the investigation was later transferred to the CBI by the high court.

The CBI filed the charge sheet on October 7, and charges were framed against Roy on November 4. On January 20, the trial court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment for the duration of his natural life.

Dissatisfied with the sentence, both the CBI and the state government appealed to the high court, seeking the death penalty for Roy.

On January 27, the bench reserved its decision regarding the admission of the two appeals. The victim's parents and the convict were represented by their respective lawyers in court, following an earlier directive from the division bench.