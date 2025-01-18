RG Kar rape & murder case: Verdict for trainee doctor expected today; This is what we know so far

A sessions court in Kolkata's Sealdah is set to announce its verdict today in the high-profile case involving the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident, which occurred on August 9, 2023, sparked nationwide outrage and led to extensive protests across the country.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, is accused of committing the crime in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital. The trial began 57 days ago, presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with a timeline of events revealing a series of escalating protests and governmental responses:

August 9, 2023: The semi-naked body of the trainee doctor was discovered on the third floor of the seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College.

August 10: Kolkata Police took Sanjoy Roy into custody, prompting the first protests by doctors across West Bengal.

August 12: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave Kolkata Police a seven-day deadline to solve the case or face a transfer to the CBI. RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh stepped down amid protests.

August 13: The Calcutta High Court described the case as "extremely gruesome" and urged protesting doctors to resume their duties. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took notice of the situation.

August 14: The High Court ordered Sandip Ghosh to take extended leave and transferred the case to the CBI due to a lack of progress in the investigation. The CBI took Roy into custody.

August 14: A 25-member CBI team was formed to investigate the case, accompanied by a forensic team. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee announced a protest rally.

August 14: Hundreds of students, civil society organizations, and citizens participated in a 'Reclaim the Night' protest against the heinous crime.

August 15: A mob stormed RG Kar hospital on Independence Day, vandalizing the emergency department and nursing station. The IMA called for a nationwide strike for 24 hours on August 17.

August 16: Police arrested over 19 individuals on charges of vandalism.

August 18: The Supreme Court took note of the incident and scheduled a hearing for August 20.

August 19: The CBI questioned Sandip Ghosh regarding the rape and murder case. The court granted permission for a polygraph test on the accused.

August 20: A Supreme Court bench, led by then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, established a 10-member task force to create a national protocol for ensuring the safety of doctors. The court directed the West Bengal government and Kolkata Police to submit a status report.

August 21: The Centre assigned central forces to secure RG Kar hospital. Kolkata Police suspended three officers due to the vandalism incident.

August 24: Lie detection tests were conducted on the main accused and six others.

August 25: The CBI raided the residences of Sandip Ghosh, former deputy Sanjay Vashisth, and 13 others.

August 26: The Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj announced the Nabanna Abhijan march for August 27, demanding Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

September 2: The CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh in connection with alleged financial fraud at RG Kar hospital during his tenure.

September 14: The CBI arrested Ghosh and Kolkata police officer Abhijit Mondal for delays in the FIR registration and missing evidence in the rape and murder case.

October 3: Doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front staged a hunger strike in Kolkata, demanding justice for the trainee doctor and enhanced safety for medical professionals.

October 7: The CBI filed a chargesheet against Sanjoy Roy in the case.

October 21: After a prolonged meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the protesting doctors ended their 17-day hunger strike.

November 4: The CBI framed charges against Sanjoy Roy at the Sealdah court.

November 11: The trial commenced at the Sealdah court.

November 12: A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. The in-camera trial began.

November 29: The CBI filed a 125-page chargesheet in the RG Kar financial irregularities case, naming Sandip Ghosh.

January 18, 2025: The Sealdah court is expected to deliver its verdict in the case.

The verdict today marks a critical moment in a case that has profoundly impacted the medical community and the public, highlighting issues of safety and justice in India.

